The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $348.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $348.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CI stock opened at $334.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.77. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

