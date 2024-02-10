Truist Financial Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $195.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABBV. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.