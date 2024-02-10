Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,726,077.45 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,138,788.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $1,960,039.44.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $218.76 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

