Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells $805,020.44 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

EXP stock opened at $243.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

