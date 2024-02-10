BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

