Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $6.75

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 278,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.66. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Endeavour Silver’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

