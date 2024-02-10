Head to Head Contrast: Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) versus PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $892.02 million 12.00 -$286.93 million ($1.64) -45.49 PDF Solutions $148.55 million 8.70 -$3.43 million $0.06 562.67

This table compares Procore Technologies and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PDF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -25.94% -15.88% -10.18% PDF Solutions 1.63% 6.56% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $75.87, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Procore Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as Fire Feature Analysis Software; DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

