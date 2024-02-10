Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $14.78

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after buying an additional 2,792,429 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $15,266,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

