TD Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.08.

NXPI stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day moving average is $206.01. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

