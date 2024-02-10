Truist Financial Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.