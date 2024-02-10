Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of ENIC opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
