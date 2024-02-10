Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
