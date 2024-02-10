Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

