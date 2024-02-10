Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $155.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

