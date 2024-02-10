Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LII opened at $456.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.52. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $458.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

