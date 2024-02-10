Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.86.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:CM opened at C$60.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.5474138 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.