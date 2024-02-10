Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.31.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8759398 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

