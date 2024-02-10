BMO Capital Markets Lowers Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

TSE:FTT opened at C$37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$31.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

