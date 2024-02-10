FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $2,231,806.80 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.37 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,442,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

