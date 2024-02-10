Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $15,737,772.96 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85.

On Friday, January 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16.

On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $468.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

