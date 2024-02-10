StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

