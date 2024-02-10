Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

