Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
