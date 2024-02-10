Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,027,822. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after buying an additional 205,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

