Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,027,822. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

