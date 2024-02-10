TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Think Investments LP grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,212,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 83,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

