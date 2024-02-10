StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLR opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.