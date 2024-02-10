Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

