ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

