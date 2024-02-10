Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

