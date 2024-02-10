LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

