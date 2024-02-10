CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

CommScope Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COMM opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CommScope by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

