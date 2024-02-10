Citigroup Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $97.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

