Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.23.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

