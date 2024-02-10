Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

