Raymond James Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $105.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.75.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

WFG stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,413,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

