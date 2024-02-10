Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Marqeta by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marqeta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

