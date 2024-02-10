The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.20.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

ENSG opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.