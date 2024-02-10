Wells Fargo & Company Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $83.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.36.

NYSE AFL opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,990,000 after buying an additional 739,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

