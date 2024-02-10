First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Stephens

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

