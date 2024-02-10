Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $19.25

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,354,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,354,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 31,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $511,267.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,321 shares of company stock worth $12,285,822. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

