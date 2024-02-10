Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $19.25

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FSLY opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
