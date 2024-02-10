Reviewing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97% SinglePoint -24.41% N/A -36.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 2.96 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.86 SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.01 -$8.85 million ($420.78) 0.00

This table compares Spruce Power and SinglePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SinglePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SinglePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spruce Power and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spruce Power beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

