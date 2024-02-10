Critical Review: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 3 5 0 2.44 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63% Ark Restaurants -3.21% 3.33% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Ark Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.89 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -10.07 Ark Restaurants $184.79 million 0.28 -$5.93 million ($1.66) -8.52

Ark Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ark Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats Ark Restaurants on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

