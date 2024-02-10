Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.21.

NOV opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

