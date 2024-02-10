Head-To-Head Contrast: CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CD Projekt and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.75

Analyst Recommendations

CD Projekt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CD Projekt and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD Projekt 3 1 0 0 1.25 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CD Projekt.

Profitability

This table compares CD Projekt and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats CD Projekt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt S.A., together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077. The company also distributes videogames through GOG.com distribution platform and the GOG GALAXY application. In addition, it exports its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. The company exports its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. CD Projekt S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

