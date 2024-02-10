Arogo Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:AOGO) vs. Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Critical Analysis

Arogo Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Arogo Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arogo Capital Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arogo Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Arogo Capital Acquisition.

This table compares Arogo Capital Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arogo Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $145.50 million 4.17 -$30.38 million $1.47 9.47

Arogo Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Arogo Capital Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arogo Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Arogo Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arogo Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Arogo Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

