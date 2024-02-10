Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.95.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Infosys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.