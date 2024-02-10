Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target at $148.82

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.44.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $139.50 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

