Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.