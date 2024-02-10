StockNews.com Downgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $46.96.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 233,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

