Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $135.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE ARES opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

