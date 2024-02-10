Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

EMN opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.